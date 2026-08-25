Majority leader presents business statement for 5-Day emergency sitting

The Majority Leader, Mahama Ayariga, has presented the Business Statement for the emergency meeting of Parliament ending Friday, August 28, 2026.

Presenting the statement on the floor of the House, Mr.Ayariga noted that the recall is to consider urgent parliamentary business which cannot be deferred.

He explained that the House is expected to consider, among others, the presentation and First Reading of Bills, namely the Banks and Specialised Deposit-Taking Institutions (Amendment) Bill, 2026, and the National Petroleum Authority Bill, 2026.

The Appointments Committee is also expected to vet Mahama Ayariga as Minister-designate for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, and Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings as Minister-designate for Environment, Science and Technology, as well as three nominee Justices of the Supreme Court.

The emergency meeting was convened by the Speaker of Parliament pursuant to Order 53 of the Standing Orders of Parliament, following a request by the Majority Leader to deal with pressing national issues.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme