IGP Special Operations Team arrests seven in narcotics crackdown in Ashanti Region

The IGP Special Operations Team (SOT) has arrested seven persons in an intelligence-led operation targeting narcotics activities in the Ashanti Region.

The operations were carried out at Ejisu, Abrepo Junction and Atimatim on Thursday, August 20, 2026.

According to the Police, the swoop followed intelligence gathered on suspected narcotic-related activities in the areas, with the objective of identifying and apprehending persons suspected to be involved in the possession, control and use of narcotic substances.

At Ejisu, the Police arrested Nana Kwadwo Adu, 43, and Nana Kwame Fella, 48.

At Abrepo Junction, five persons were picked up Stephanie Anokye, 23; Roland Anokye, 20; Gideon Owusu, 30; and Grace Fosua, 27.

At Atimatim, the team arrested Kofi Opoku, 27, who was suspected of involvement in the peddling of narcotic substances and had reportedly evaded arrest on previous occasions.

The operations led to the recovery of pill pouches containing dried leaves suspected to be narcotic substances, quantities of Tramaking 225mg and 250mg, Royal 255mg and Rophynol 100mg, as well as 860 tablets and capsules of Tramadol suspected to be unregistered drugs. An unspecified amount of Ghanaian currency was also retrieved.

All seven suspects are currently in Police custody and are assisting with investigations.

Police say the ongoing investigations are intended to establish the source of the substances, determine the full extent of the suspects’ involvement, and identify other persons who may be connected to the suspected activities.

The Command has urged members of the public to continue providing credible information to the Police to support efforts to maintain public safety and security, adding that further updates will be provided in due course.