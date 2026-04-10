Police foil robbery attempt along Ejura-Nkruansa Highway

The Ghana Police Service has foiled a planned robbery attack along the Ejura–Nkruanza highway following an intelligence-led operation near Mimenaso No. 2 in the Ashanti Region.

On April 9, 2026, an operational team acting on intelligence proceeded to a bush where a six-member robbery gang, led by one Mahamadu Fuseini also known as Shaini, was planning to ambush and rob commuters along that stretch.

As the Police team approached the location, the suspects, mistaking them for potential targets, opened fire. The team returned fire, during which one of the suspects was shot while the others, including the gang leader, escaped.

A pump action gun loaded with four live cartridges, two spent cartridges, and three assorted keypad mobile phones were retrieved from the scene.

Two additional live cartridges were also found in the deceased suspect’s pocket, along with a talisman tied around his waist.

The body has since been deposited at the Atebubu Government Hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy while efforts are underway to pursue and arrest the remaining suspects connected to this crime.