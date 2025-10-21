Police probe Garu shooting that left four dead and five injured

The Upper East Regional Police Command has launched an investigation into a shooting incident that occurred in the Garu Township on Monday, October 20, 2025, leaving four people dead and five others injured.

According to the Command, four unidentified gunmen riding on two motorbikes opened fire on some residents near the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) office in the town.

They reportedly shot at specific individuals and fired indiscriminately, causing the fatalities and injuries.

Police officers who visited the scene retrieved several spent cartridges, which have been sent for forensic examination.

The Command indicated that the bodies of the deceased have been released to their families for burial, while the injured victims are receiving medical treatment.

Chief Inspector Abdul Rahman Sumaila of the Public Affairs Unit at the Regional Police Headquarters in Bolgatanga said investigations are ongoing to identify and arrest the perpetrators to face justice.

By: Jacob Aggrey