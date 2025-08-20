Police undergoing extra training ahead of Akwatia by-election – IGP

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Christian Tetteh Yohuno, has assured Ghanaians that the police are fully prepared to ensure peace and security during the upcoming Akwatia by-election.

Speaking at a high-risk operational training ground, Mr. Yohuno explained that officers are undergoing extra training to sharpen their skills in handling threats.

He noted that although the personnel are already well-trained, the refresher training is necessary to strengthen their preparedness for election-related challenges.

“We have brought in a large number of men. They are well-trained police officers, but because we are heading into the election grounds, we came to sharpen their skills. They are well-prepared to handle all forms of threats,” the IGP said.

He emphasized that the presence of police officers in Akwatia should give confidence to the electorate that security agencies will not allow troublemakers to disrupt the process.

“Ghanaians should be assured that the police is ready. Nobody should think of coming to cause trouble. We have the men, and we are prepared to handle any situation,” he added.

The IGP further noted that reports and threats on social media had pushed the police to increase their level of preparedness, stressing that the service’s priority is to safeguard lives and maintain order during the election.

By: Jacob Aggrey