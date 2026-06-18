Police Warn WASSCE Candidates: Celebrate responsibly or face arrest

As the 2026 West African Senior School Certificate Examination wraps up on Friday, June 19, the Ghana Police Service is urging final year students nationwide to end their exams on a peaceful note.

In a caution ahead of the final paper, police reminded candidates that violence, vandalism, arson, assault, and any unlawful acts carry serious criminal penalties that could destroy the future they’ve worked years to build.

“The Service will not hesitate to arrest and prosecute any student found engaging in such conduct,” the statement warned.

The warning follows two recent cases of student unrest in the Upper East Region. At Zebilla Senior High Technical School, two students were arrested for allegedly setting a teacher’s apartment on fire.

At Bawku Senior High School, four students were picked up for rioting, assaulting staff, and destroying both school and private property. Six students are currently facing charges from those incidents.

Police are calling on students, parents, guardians, and school authorities to work together to promote discipline, respect, and peace as candidates transition out of school.

“Celebrate your success, but do it responsibly,” the Service added.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme