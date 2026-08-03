Prove use of ‘Dr.’ title or stop using it – GTEC to Spio-Garbrah

The Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) has directed Ghana’s Presidential Envoy for Reparations, Ekwow Spio-Garbrah, to provide evidence to support his use of the academic title “Dr.” or stop using it if he cannot prove that it was properly awarded.

In a letter dated July 27, 2026, GTEC said it had observed that Mr. Spio-Garbrah describes himself publicly as “Amb. Dr. Ekwow Spio-Garbrah.”

The Commission stated that it was concerned about the use of academic titles that have not been earned or formally conferred through a recognised academic process.

“The use of such titles, particularly when lacking formal academic validation, can be misleading and is inconsistent with established academic protocols and standards governing the conferment and use of academic ranks in Ghana,” the letter stated.

GTEC asked Mr. Spio-Garbrah to submit clarification on the title, including the name of the institution that awarded the doctorate, whether the degree is earned or honorary, the date it was conferred, and the process through which it was awarded.

The letter was addressed to him at the Office of the Presidential Special Envoy for Reparations at the Castle, Osu, in Accra.

The Commission said that if he is unable to provide the required documentation, he should immediately stop using the title “Dr.”

It directed him to provide evidence that the title has been removed from official documents, institutional profiles, websites, letterheads, and any other public or professional platforms where it appears.

GTEC gave Mr. Spio-Garbrah until July 31, 2026, to submit the requested information.

By: Jacob Aggrey