French, Arabic and Chinese remain optional subjects-Education Ministry clarifies

The Ministry of Education has clarified that French, Arabic and Chinese will remain optional subjects under the proposed revised basic school curriculum, rejecting claims that the languages have been made compulsory.

In a statement issued on August 2, 2026, the Ministry said recent public discussions had created misconceptions about the language policy for basic schools.

It explained that Ghanaian languages would be used as the main medium of instruction from Kindergarten to Primary Three.

According to the Ministry, this is intended to help children develop literacy, numeracy, critical thinking and other basic learning skills in a language they understand well.

The statement added that from Primary Four to Primary Six, both Ghanaian languages and English would be used for teaching.

“This bilingual approach is designed to support a smooth transition to higher levels of education, where English assumes a greater role, while preserving learners’ competence in Ghanaian languages,” the Ministry stated.

The Ministry stressed that foreign languages, including French, Arabic and Chinese, would only be offered to pupils who choose to study them.

Their availability, it said, would depend on whether schools have qualified teachers and the necessary learning materials.

The Ministry said the policy is based on internationally accepted educational practices which show that children learn better when they begin their education in a familiar language before gradually learning additional languages.

It noted that the policy supports Ghana’s efforts to improve literacy, promote multilingualism and preserve the country’s linguistic and cultural heritage.

The Ministry urged parents, teachers, school authorities, media organisations and the public to disregard what it described as misinformation suggesting that foreign languages had been made compulsory.

Signed by the Press Secretary to the Minister of Education, Hashmin Mohammed, the statement said the Ministry remained committed to education policies that improve learning outcomes and prepare Ghanaian children for an increasingly interconnected world.

By:Jacob Aggrey