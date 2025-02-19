Pooley’s murder:  Court grants police inspector GH¢300,000 bail

The Sunyani District Court ‘B’ on Monday granted GH¢300,000 bail with two sureties to Agyemang Duah Owusu, 42, a police inspec­tor, standing trial at the court for alleged murder.

Owusu and other suspects were arrested in connection with the alleged murder of the Francis Frimpong, popularly known as ‘Nana Pooley”, a supporter of the Kumasi Asante Kotoko Foot­ball Club (FC).

The court ordered Owusu to report himself to the police and submit his passport to the court registry within three days.

However, the court re­viewed the bail condition of the other suspects, Ignatius Baf­four-Awuah, the former Minister of Employment and Labour Relations, Joseph Kyeremeh, Elizabeth Akosua Ntiwaa and Yaa Asantewaa, allowing them to either travel or leave Sunyani on their own without any judicial restrictions.

They have been charged with abetment to commit crime, to wit murder and they were to report themselves to the police once every week.

They would reappear before on March 10.

When the case was heard, the court denied bail to three other suspects, Isaac Fosu, Augustine Yeboah and Yaw Koshy, and ordered the police to keep them in custody.

They had also been charged with murder and were expected to re-appear on March 3.

The court heard that another suspect, Braimer also charged with murder was on the run.

“Pooley” was stabbed to death on Sunday, February 2, 2025, when the Nsoatreman FC hosted the Kumasi Asante Kotoko FC at the match 19 of the Ghana Premier League at the Nsoatre Professor Amoah Koro­mansah II stadium. —GNA