Oti Region security forces intercept over 1,000 rounds of ammunition

The Ghana Police Service in the Oti Region says security personnel in Nkwanta have intercepted more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition during two separate intelligence-led operations carried out on Saturday, May 17, 2026.

According to a press release issued by the Oti Regional Police Headquarters, the first operation involved a night patrol team that stopped a 66-seater MGI bus with registration number AS 248-P at a security checkpoint in Nkwanta.

Police said a search conducted on the vehicle uncovered 750 live J/G cartridges hidden in a black polythene bag containing three brown boxes filled with ammunition.

The Police identified the suspect as 53-year-old Hudu Mahama, who was serving as the driver’s mate on the bus. During preliminary interrogation, he allegedly admitted ownership of the ammunition.

In a separate operation on the same day, a joint Police and Military team reportedly retrieved another box containing 250 rounds of ammunition after it fell from a motorbike during a pursuit of a suspect rider.

The security agencies explained that the box contained 125 AA cartridges and 125 BB cartridges. However, the unidentified rider managed to escape with a second box.

Following preliminary investigations, the Police arrested 57-year-old Christian Kwasi Alonise in connection with the second interception.

The Police said both suspects are currently in custody assisting with investigations, while the retrieved ammunition has been kept for evidential purposes.

The statement added that efforts are ongoing to recover the second box carried away by the fleeing rider.

The Joint Security team further assured the public of its commitment to maintaining peace and security in the area.

By: Jacob Aggrey