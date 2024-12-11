Pres-elect calls for prayers

President-elect, John Dramani Ma­hama, has asked for continuous prayers from the Assemblies of God Church and Christians in general as he prepares to take over the mantle of leader­ship of the country again.

The President-elect, a member of the Assemblies of God Church said his overwhelming victory in the presidential poll meant more expec­tations from Ghanaians.

President-elect John Dramani Mahama (middle) with Rev. Stephen Yenusom Wengam (fourth from right) and other dignitaries after the visit

In a meeting with the leadership of the Assemblies of God Church at his residence in Accra yesterday, Mr Mahama said the dire state of the Ghanaian economy would re­quire hard work and so expects that the church would continue to pray for his administration.

“This [victory] cannot be by our might. I was positive we would win but the extent of the victory can only be God’s handiwork. It is one of the biggest endorsements Ghanaians have ever given to any president

“This is the time we need more prayers because the expectations of Ghanaians are going to be very high,” he said.

The President-elect assured the ‘men of God’ that he would con­tinue to honour the church and do whatever it would take to promote the Christian faith.

He was hopeful President Akufo-Addo would assent to the Human Sexual Right and Families Values Bill if the Supreme Court brings finality to the suit pending before it to uphold Ghanaian family values.

“We are not people who promote [LGBTQI] attitudes. The Bible is very clear on issues like that and so we’ll continue to remain faithful to our spiritual guidance and do things that are necessary,” he stressed.

The Church on its part affirmed the assurance to stand by Presi­dent-elect John Mahama in his quest to reset Ghana.

The church delegation was led by its General Superintendent, Rev. Stephen Yenusom Wengam.

In a short message of encourage­ment, Rev. Wengam said the Pres­ident-elect has vindicated his faith in God after two failed attempts to recapture the presidency.

“Now men know that when you place your faith and trust in God, he makes all things possible.

“We know the battles you fought. Even your Christian faith was [ques­tioned]…but we are glad that this level of victory has proven [your faith in God]”, Rev. Wengam said.

The delegation said a prayer for the President-elect, his family and staff, served him communion and presented him with a Bible and church souvenirs

BY JULIUS YAO PETETSI