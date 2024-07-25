Appointment of Justices to Court of Appeal: We need more judges nationwide!! …President to critics as he justifies swearing in 16 new judges

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has justified the ap­pointment of the 16 new Justices of the Court of Appeal, saying it is a direct response to the backlog of cases which has become a challenge to the court system and the establishment of new courts across the country.

He said the backlog of cases had indeed become a burden that required urgent attention from the courts and improving the number of judges was one of the very critical measures to deal with it.

• President Akufo-Addo (middle), Chief Justice Torkonu (eighth from left) and Mr Godfred Dame (eighth from right) with the judges after the swearing-in

“The significant expansion of the personnel of the Court of Ap­peal, occasioned by the appoint­ment of these 16 new Justices of the court of Appeal, is a direct response to the challenge of an overburdened court system,” he emphasised.

President Akufo-Addo disclosed when he swore in the 16 newly appointed Justices of the Court of Appeal at the Jubilee House in Accra on Tuesday.

The new justices of the Court of Appeal are made up of four females and 12 males and include, Justice Gifty Dekyem, Justice Lyd­ia Osei Marfo, Mariam Agyeman Gyasi Jawhary and Yaa Onyameye Gyahobo.

The others are, Justice Kofi Akrowiah, Justice Richard Mac Kogyapwah, Justice Kwasi Boakye, Justice Alexander Osei Futu, Jus­tice Francis Obiri, Justice Aboaqye Tandoh and Justice Charles Gyami Danquah

The rest are Mr Francis Koffie, Mr Charles William Leopold Bar­tels Zwennes, Barima Yaw Kodie Oppong, Mr David Kwabena Adade Boafo and Dr Poku Adusei.

President Akufo-Addo said it was imperative that innovative solutions were found to expedite the resolution of cases and ensure that justice was delivered in a time­ly manner.

“This will require not only effi­cient case management, but also the adoption of new technologies and practices that can stream our judicial processes,” he emphasised.

He said the Chief Justice who was responsible for the administra­tion of the judiciary, had decided, with the support of the Judicial Council, to establish permanent panels of the Court of Appeal in five locations.

These locations he said com­prised, Sekondi to cater for appeals from Central and Western regions, Koforidua to handle appeals from the Eastern, Volta, and Oti regions, Kumasi to cater for appeals from Ahafo, Bono East, Western North, and Ashanti regions.

Furthermore, he said there would be one in Tamale, to cater for appeals from the Upper West, Upper East, North East, Savan­nah, and Northern regions, but heard through a virtual link in the Kumasi Court of Appeal and in Accra to cater for appeals from the Greater Accra region.

President Akufo-Addo appealed to the new Justices of Appeal to ensure that the judiciary was free from any form of external influ­ence or interference, be it political, economic, or social.

He said it was only through pre­serving this independence that the citizens would be sure that justice is administered impartially, adding that “As Justices of Appeal, you must remain vigilant in safeguard­ing this independence and advanc­ing the principles of fairness and impartiality.”

BY CLIFF EKUFUL