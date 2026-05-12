Pres Mahama assents to 3 bills • targets inflated contracts, legal education, governance

President John Dramani Mahama has assented to three new laws aimed at strengthening governance, accountability and legal education in the country.

The newly enacted laws are the Governance Advisory Council Act, the Value for Money Office Act, and the Legal Education Reform Act.

Assenting to the bills at the Presidency in Accra yesterday, President Mahama said the Legal Education Reform Act would expand access to legal education by creating more opportunities for aspiring lawyers.

On the Governance Advisory Council Act, the President expressed optimism that it would promote good governance and help restore public trust in public office.

Under the new law, the Council will serve as an advisory body to guide governance decisions and strengthen institutional integrity across government.

The Value for Money Office Act, on the other hand, establishes a dedicated office to review government procurements and ensure that public funds deliver full value.

Contracts above a specified threshold will be referred to the Value for Money Office for scrutiny before approval.

The President expressed confidence that the office would help curb inflated contracts.

“This office will review procurements and make sure that Ghana gets value for money. It will end the issue of inflated contracts,” he stated.

BY JULIUS YAO PETETSI

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