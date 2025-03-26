President appoints Brig. Gen. Annan as Commissioner of Customs Division of GRA

President John Dramani Maha­ma has appointed Brigadier General Glover Ashong Annan as the Commis­sioner of the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA).

He is expected to reset the Customs Divi­sion and support the GRA to meet its targets as the government worked towards fixing the economy.

A statement issued by Mr Felix Kwakye Fosu, the Presidential Spokesman, and Minister of State in-charge of Government Communications, copied to the Ghana News Agency, said Brig Gen Annan is a well-re­spected, dedicated, principled, and patriotic Commissioned Officer of the Ghana Army.

The statement also indicated that the Pres­ident expressed his gratitude to the outgoing Commissioner, Brigadier General Ziblim Ayorrogo, for his service to the Customs Division and Ghana.

Until his appointment, Brig Gen Annan was the Presidential Security Coordinator.