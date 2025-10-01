President launches Accra Reset at UNGA

At a high-level side event during the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly, President John Dramani Mahama, the African Union Champion for African Financial Institutions, led heads of state, multilateral leaders, and private sector partners to launch the Accra Reset.

The Accra Reset is a bold framework for re-engineering global development institutions, financing, and partnerships as the Sustainable Development Goals era nears its close.

Opening the event, President Mahama stated that the current de­velopment architecture is fraying.

According to President Maha­ma, COVID-19 has erased two decades of progress in less than two years, extreme climate shocks now threaten nearly 735 million people with hunger, and many developing countries spend more servicing debt than on health and education.

With fewer than half of the 169 SDG targets on track, Mahama argued that “development-as-usu­al” must end.

“The world is only five years from 2030,” President Mahama reminded.

“The question is not simply what new targets should replace the SDGs, but how we design institutions and financing systems that actually work.

“Workability’ is the name of the game now—innovative financing instruments, new business models and smarter coalitions that mul­tiply resources rather than ration them,” President Mahama said.

The Accra Reset, led by Presi­dent Mahama and his co-conve­nor, former Nigerian President, Olusegun Obasanjo, proposes a new architecture anchored in sovereignty, workability and shared value.

Health will serve as an entry point and proof of concept, transitioning from aid dependency to health sovereignty, building on commitments made at the Africa Health Sovereignty Summit in Accra in August 2025.

A Club of Accra coalition will initiate work to pilot financing innovations and “geostrategic dealrooms” for investment in health, climate, food security, and job creation.

The launch also saw the unveiling of the Global Presiden­tial Council, which will unite a coalition of Heads of State and Government from Africa, Asia, Latin America, and beyond to provide political leadership and accountability.

A Global College of Advisors, comprising eminent experts from health, finance, innovation, and business, will also be assembled to design and oversee pilots and financing mechanisms.

Supporters at the launch includ­ed political and institutional leaders who affirmed their support for the Accra Reset.

They include Olusegun Obasanjo, Co-Patron of Afro­Champions; who urged solidarity as a “fit for the new era” and a move away from aid dependency.

Gordon Brown, former UK Prime Minister called the Reset “a plan for the future” and endorsed building health sovereignty.

President William Ruto in a speech read on his behalf empha­sised financing national ambition and holding the Global Presi­dential Council accountable for progress toward universal health coverage.

Former Barbados Prime Min­ister, Mia Mottley, committed to practical alignment on skills and industrial policy to make pharma­ceutical manufacturing viable.

Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, the Chairman of Access Bank, pledged significant private-sector leadership and financing.

Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghe­breyesus, Director-General (D-G), World Health Organisation and Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Dcon­veyed(D-G) World Trade Organ­isation, pledged institutional sup­port for “rewiring” global norms.

Concluding the launch, Presi­dent Mahama recalled the Mon­terrey Consensus of 2001, which helped create GAVI and the Global Fund, and said the world now needs “a new vision of mul­tilateralism” that moves from wish lists to engines of sustainable value creation”.

Source: Presidency Communications

