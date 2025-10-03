President Mahama commissions eleven envoys

President John Dramani Mahama has commissioned eleven new envoys at a ceremony at The Presidency in Accra today.

The envoys are: Benjamin Anani Quashie — High Commissioner to South Africa , Captain George Kofi Nfojoh (Rtd.) — High Commissioner to Togo, Professor Dora Francisca Edu-Buandoh — High Commissioner to Canada, Alhaji Abdul‑Rahman Haruna Attah — High Commissioner to Namibia , Kojo Choi — Ambassador to South Korea, Dr Kwame Ampofo — Ambassador to Hungary, Magnus Kofi Amoatey — Ambassador to the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Benedict Batatabe Assorow — Ambassador to the Holy See , Professor Mrs Esi Awuah — Ambassador to the Swiss Confederation, Kwesi Ahwoi — Ambassador to the Republic of Serbia and Mohammed Abubakari Manaf — Ambassador to Benin

Their commissioning brings the number of ambassadors and high commissioners appointed by President Mahama to twenty-nine.

In his remarks after the envoys took the oath of office and allegiance, President Mahama reaffirmed his government’s commitment to enhancing Ghana’s international presence and urged the envoys to be “a catalyst for national renewal, service, and opportunity.”

He noted that their selection “reflects years of dedicated service, discipline, and the confidence the state places in you.”

For the first time in Ghana’s diplomatic practice, the President announced the introduction of a new framework of accountability through Key Performance Indicators (KPIs), which will define mandates, set benchmarks, and ensure that diplomacy delivers tangible benefits for the people of Ghana.

He added that the envoys have been thoroughly briefed on the Government’s Resetting Ghana Agenda — a national blueprint aimed at restoring hope, rebuilding trust, and rekindling prosperity.

