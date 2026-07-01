President Mahama urges unity at National Prayers and Thanksgiving despite floods

President John Dramani Mahama has called on Ghanaians to remain united, grateful and prayerful despite the recent floods that claimed lives and destroyed property in parts of Accra.

Speaking at the National Day of Prayer and Thanksgiving held at the forecourt of the State House in Accra, the President noted that the nation had gathered not because all its challenges had been solved, but to reflect, give thanks to God and renew its commitment to the country’s development.

He explained that throughout Ghana’s history, the nation had consistently turned to God during both difficult and successful times, describing faith as one of the country’s strongest pillars.

“We gather not as members of different political parties, ethnic groups or religions, but as one people under God,” President Mahama stated.

He encouraged Ghanaians to approach the occasion with grateful hearts, stressing that every blessing the country enjoys comes from God.

Reflecting on the recent floods that devastated parts of Accra, President Mahama acknowledged the pain of families who lost loved ones and property during the disaster.

Despite the tragedy, he urged citizens to draw strength from Scripture, quoting First Epistle to the Thessalonians Chapter 5, Verse 18, which encourages believers to give thanks in all circumstances.

The National Day of Prayer and Thanksgiving brought together religious leaders, members of Parliament, the Judiciary, senior government officials, members of the diplomatic corps, security service chiefs, traditional leaders and other dignitaries to pray for the nation and reflect on its progress and challenges.

By: Jacob Aggrey