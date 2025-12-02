President Mahama’s amnesty for 998 inmates shows mercy, belief in second chances- Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang

Vice President of the republic of Ghana, Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang says President John Dramani Mahama’s decision to grant amnesty to 998 inmates is a strong message of compassion and a commitment to giving people another chance at life.

She shared this during the graduation parade of Prison Officer Cadet Course Intake 32.

According to her, the amnesty reflects the President’s belief that justice must include mercy, and that society benefits when people who have reformed are allowed to return home to rebuild their lives.

She added that the act also supports government’s broader efforts to reduce congestion in the country’s prisons and improve living conditions for inmates.

The Vice President explained that creating humane conditions in prison is key to strengthening the correctional system and helping inmates reintegrate successfully.

She encouraged the newly commissioned officers to uphold professionalism, discipline, and respect for human rights as they begin their duties.

By: Jacob Aggrey