President’s nominee for LaDMA rejected by assembly members

Mr Alfredo Nii Anyetei, the President’s nominee for the position of Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for the La Dade-Ko­topon Municipal Assembly (LaDMA), was rejected on Tuesday by the assem­bly members.

After voting and counting, Mr Any­etei secured five Yes votes representing 36 per cent against nine No votes repre­senting 64 per cent, out of 14 members who voted.

According to the Presiding Officer for the confirmation of the nominee, Ms Gifty Arkorful, the results indicated that the nominee had been rejected without a second chance of voting.

Ms Arkorful explained that the nom­inee was supposed to secure two thirds or 10 votes out of the total 14 members who were present to be confirmed.

According to her, the nominee was also supposed to secure at least 7 votes, representing 50 per cent out of the 14 members to push the exercise to a rerun after 10 days.

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Linda Akweley Ocloo, who was sur­prised at the outcome indicated that this would delay developments of the area.

“Rejecting a nominees means delaying development in the assembly,” Ms Ocloo stated.

The Regional Minister asked assembly members to consider development of their respective electoral areas as their priority and unite with the nominee for the common good of the municipality.

Meeting was adjourned by the Presid­ing Member (PM) of LaDMA, Emman­uel Nyarko Baah.

The event was witnessed by the Member of Parliament (MP), La Dade­kopon Constituency, Rita Naa Odoley Sowah, and the Coordinating Director for LaDMA, Daniel Nkrumah, among others.

