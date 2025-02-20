Prevent assembly’s engineer from building on waterway…BACIDA appeals

The Battor Citizens Development As­sociation (BACI­DA) has appealed to the Minister of Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs (LGC) to use his good offices to prevent the North Tongu District Assembly (NTDA) Engineer, Mr Ebenezer Adega, from building a washing bay on waterway at Battor – Agboganu.

According to BACIDA, Mr Adega had been asked to stop work on several occasions by the Association and the Paramount Chief of Battor Traditional Area, Togbega Patamia Dzekle VII, but had refused to listen.

In a petition signed by the Chair­man of BACIDA, Ex-WOI Bright Segbefia, said even though the Par­amount Chief also added his voice, Mr Adega went ahead to build the washing bay on a natural water­way, which posed danger to the community in terms of flooding as experienced at Mepe, a neigh­bouring traditional area, during the Akosombo Dam spillage, which flooded the community.

It continued that since Mr Adega was disrespectful to the Paramount Chief, BACIDA reported his con­duct to the professional body he belongs, the Institute of Engineers and Technology (I ET) believing that he would respond positively but he allegedly refused.

The Association, according to the petition, and having explored all available means to prevent Mr Adega, a staff of the Assembly failed, and decided to petition the sector Minister to prevent him from carrying out the project.

The petition, therefore, urged the minister to bring Mr Adega to order, since his conduct would not ensure peaceful discharge of his ca­reer elsewhere if he did not change his attitude towards traditional authorities.

However, when contacted on his cell phone, Mr Adega refuted the allegations and described the ac­tions of BACIDA as a “deliberate attempt to tarnish his reputation.”

According to Mr Adega, he legally acquired the land with relevant documentations from the land owners, site plan which he developed and was approved by the Physical Planning Unit (PPU) of the NTDA and built a washing bay which he started using.

He said he was surprised that BACIDA had written a letter to the NTDA Coordinating Direc­tor asking him to ensure that he stopped work on the 80 by 40 plot of land without giving him a copy of the letter, which he described as ridiculous.

Mr Adega insisted that he is a professional engineer, who had been educating people on safety measures, particularly regarding putting up of structures and said he had not built on waterways

FROM SAMUEL AGBEWODE, BATTOR