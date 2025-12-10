Prez Mahama: Calls to scrap Office of Special Prosecutor are premature

President John Mahama has stated that it is too early for anyone to call for the scrapping of the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) despite recent controversies surrounding the institution.

He argued that the office remains an important part of Ghana’s fight against corruption.

He explained that government is strengthening anti-corruption bodies such as the Economic and Organised Crime Office and the OSP, noting that the OSP is the only agency with the power to independently prosecute cases without going through the Attorney General.

President Mahama said many people distrust the Attorney General’s office because it is headed by a government minister, and some fear it may be slow to prosecute its own.

He believes an independent body like the OSP offers stronger accountability, regardless of who is involved.

He admitted that citizens want to see more prosecutions and visible results, but urged the public to give the OSP time.

He encouraged the office to speed up its investigations to show that it remains relevant in the fight against corruption.

By: Jacob Aggrey