Prez Mahama to establish fund to cater for education of crash victims’ children

President John Dramani Mahama has announced plans to set up a fund to support the education of children whose parents died in the recent helicopter crash.

Speaking ahead of a state funeral scheduled for Friday, August 15, the President said the fund would ensure that the absence of the victims would not negatively affect their children, some of whom were still in school and others as young as two months old.

President Mahama described the incident as a difficult tragedy, noting that those who died were in the prime of their lives and played key roles in advancing the government’s development agenda.

He stressed that the best way to honour their memory was to work harder to complete the projects they had championed.

He said details of the fund would be announced during the funeral to give individuals and organisations the opportunity to contribute towards the future of the children left behind.

By: Jacob Aggrey