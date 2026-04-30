Prez Mahama visits Akosombo Dam after fire disrupts power supply

President John Dramani Mahama has visited the Akosombo Dam to assess the impact of a fire incident at a substation operated by the Ghana Grid Company.

The fire is reported to have caused the loss of more than 1,000 megawatts from the national power grid, affecting electricity supply in parts of the country.

During the visit, he inspected ongoing restoration works and received briefings from engineers on efforts to restore power. He commended them for what he described as a swift and professional response to the situation.

According to him, the government remains committed to restoring stable electricity supply as quickly as possible.

He added that steps are also being taken to strengthen the resilience of Ghana’s energy infrastructure to prevent similar incidents in the future.

The Ghana Grid Company has not yet provided a detailed timeline for full restoration, but work is ongoing to bring affected systems back on stream.

By: Jacob Aggrey