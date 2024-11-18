Prioritise peace as nation prepares for Dec. 7 general election – Palestinian Ambassador

The Palestinian Ambassador to Ghana, Mr Abdalfatah Ahmed Khalil Alsatarri, has called on Ghanaians to prioritise peace as the nation prepares for the December 7 general election.

He urged that any disturbances be managed effectively to prevent the risk of violence, stressing the importance of peaceful coexis­tence before, during and after the elections period.

Mr Alsatarri issued this caution yesterday during a diplomatic visit to the Ablekuma Central Constit­uency and the office of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamen­tary Candidate for the Ablekuma Central constituency, Jefferson Sackey, in Accra.

He expressed his empathy for vulnerable communities, drawing parallels between the hardships faced by his people in Palestine and those he has encountered in Ghana.

The Ambassador noted that his efforts in Ghana include support­ing local schools with educational materials and aiding widows with food items, highlighting the strong bond between Ghana and Palestine.

Reinforcing his commitment to fostering this relationship, Mr Alsatarri emphasised that, “I am always happy when I see smiles on the faces of Ghanaian children, and I hope one day to see the same happiness among children back home in Palestine despite the ongoing conflict.”

During his visit, the Ambassa­dor also met with schools in the Ablekuma Central constituency, donating educational supplies, sports materials and food items.

He also visited the blind and elderly individuals, and provided them with bags of rice as a ges­ture of support and care.

This initiative aimed to uplift some of the most vulnerable members of the community, reflecting his commitment to their well-being.

He promised to return with additional donations, including furniture for classrooms and ceil­ing fans in order to help improve the learning environment.

Receiving the Ambassador in his office, Mr Sackey expressed his appreciation for Palestine’s philanthropic efforts in Ghana and extended his sympathies for the ongoing suffering in Gaza, particularly among women and children.

He emphasised his commitment to promoting peace and pledged to ensure that the upcoming elec­tions remains peaceful.

Mr Sackey further touched on the importance of fostering peace and understanding between Chris­tians and Muslims, underscoring Ghana’s commendable record of religious tolerance.

He also expressed confidence that this spirit of unity would contribute to a peaceful conclu­sion of the upcoming general election.

An Imam and Islamic Scholar in the constituency, Sheikh kabir Shasta, expressed gratitude to the Ambassador for the kind gesture and urged other members of the public who mean well to emulate the act.

According to him there were many vulnerable people in the constituency and country at large so having generous people offer­ing support for such individuals occasionally will go a long way in alleviating the suffering of such persons.

