 Prisons Officer lynched at Kasoa

The Ghana Prisons Service has confirmed the alleged lynching of Lance Corpo­ral Gideon Adu Boakye, a Prison officer who was stationed at the Nsawam Medium Security Prison in the Eastern Region.

The incident, it said, happened at Kasoa Iron City in the Awutu Senya municipality of the Central region on September 29, this year after the officer had sought for permission to visit his relatives at Kasoa when he met his untimely demise.

“Unfortunately, Corporal Adu Boakye was allegedly be­sieged and lynched by a group of unknown assailants, “the Public Relations Officer of the Service, Superintendent of Prisons (Supt), Adamu Latif Abdul, disclosed in a press statement signed and issued in Accra and copied the Ghanaian Times yesterday.

Adding that the Prisons Administration was collaborat­ing with the Police to investigate the circumstances that led to the unfortunate incident.

He noted that currently, efforts had resulted in the arrest of six people made up of four females and two males who are in court.

The leadership of the Service, he said, was committed to ensuring that the perpetrators accounted for their deeds before the law courts.

“The Service wishes to caution the general public against the use of ‘Instance Justice’ in dealing with suspects and always resort to the Police to avoid harming and killing of innocent individuals.

The entire Service commiser­ates with the family, friends and loved ones of the deceased officer and urges all officers to remain calm as steps are being taken to ensure that justice is served,’’ Supt Latif Abdul concluded.

So far, six people had been ar­rested by the police in connection with the alleged murder of the Cpl Boakye, the Ghanaian Times has learnt.

BY TIMES REPORTER