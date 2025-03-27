Herdsman attacked at Xevitoe

A 27-year-old herdsman, Musa Yusif, was attacked and injured by unknown men at his residence at Xevitoe, near Ma-Aavenu in the Central Tongu district.

The incident occurred while Yusif, his wife, and their two-year-old daughter were asleep.

According to Mr Ahmed Mohammed Hogo, a cousin of the victim, Yusif was attacked by armed men, who also demanded the keys to his motorbike.

Narrating the incident to the Ghana News Agency, Mr Mo­hammed Hogo stated that Yusif was shot at and wounded with a machete, resulting in injuries to his head and right hand as the attackers made away with his Houjoue motorbike.

Mr Mohammed Hogo said the assailants asked Yusif to

surrender keys to his motorbike and when he refused, they fired a warning shot.

He said Yusif held the gun and struggled with the gunman, and two other people emerged and slashed the victim with a machete until he felt uncon­scious, and they bolted with the motorbike.

Mr Mohammed Hogo also stated that he received a call from his uncle, Mr Abdulai Hogo, that some people had attacked Yusif and absconded with his Motor­bike.

He said neighbours who attempted to intervene were deterred by gun shots from the perpetrators.

Furthermore, Mr Mohammed Hogo indicated that he rushed Yusif to the Volta River Au­thority Hospital and he was later

transferred to the Ho Teaching Hospital for further treatment.

The police have confirmed the incident and indicated that investigations were ongoing to apprehend the perpetrators

The police urged residents to assist in investigation.

The residents have appealed for increased security measures to prevent such attacks. —GNA