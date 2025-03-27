3 suspects grabbed over robbery, killings in Kumasi

The Ashanti Regional Police Command has apprehended three suspects in connection with robbery and the murder of two Mobile Money (MOMO) vendors in Kumasi.

Charles Kwame Danso, 23, alias Kwame Charles or Miami, Philip Fordjour, 29, and Samuel Addae Mensah, 42, were arrested on March 21, this year from their hideouts at Pankrono and Atima­tim.

The first robbery attack occurred in broad day light on February 13, this year at Krofrom, Kumasi, resulting in the murder of Patricia Nimako, the vendor, and the taking away of large sums of money.

The second incident took place on the night of March 10, at Kwadaso in Kumasi, where the victim, Gideon Owusu Sarpong, was robbed and murdered.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Emmanuel Teye Cudjoe, Ashanti Regional Police Commander, told journalists at a press conference in Kumasi on Tuesday that the suspects were currently in police custody and would soon be brought before court to face justice.

He said the police were making efforts to locate the fourth suspect, Martin Amoah, alias Augustine Amoah or Baaba Macho, who is believed to be hiding at Dunkwa on Offin, Accra or in Kumasi.

DCOP Cudjoe appealed to the public to assist the police with vital information to be able to arrest Amoah.