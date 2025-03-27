Man jailed 4 months for stealing mobile phone

The Tarkwa District Court One has sen­tenced a 36-year-old labourer to four months im­prisonment over mobile phone theft.

Prince Gyasi, alias, Kofi Yesu, pleaded guilty to stealing.

Police Inspector, Patrick Essien, told the court that the first complainant, Bright Chigozie, trader, sells and swaps mobile phones at the Ford lorry station, Tarkwa.

The court heard that the second complainant, Agnes Nana Ama Blay, a seamstress, resided at Dompim, while Gyasi stays at New Site, all in the Tarkwa Nsuaem Municipality.

Insp Essien said the com­plainant displayed his mobile phones on a table and left them in the care of his younger broth­

er, Chukwu Emeka, a witness in the case, before temporarily leaving the scene.

The prosecution told the court, presided by Mr Charles Owusu Nsiah, that Gyasi approached the witness, and wanted to swap his blue-black Redmi mobile phone for the complainant’s Samsung Galaxy A15 mobile phone, valued at GH¢2,000.

Insp Essien disclosed that after inspecting the convict’s phone, the witness informed him that he needed to add GH¢1,500 to be able to possess the Sam­sung Galaxy A15 mobile phone, but Gyasi said he could not afford the amount.

Prosecution said Gyasi took advantage of the witness’s dis­traction while attending to anoth­er customer, stole the Samsung Galaxy A15 mobile phone, hid it in his hat, and absconded.

The court heard Gyasi was arrested and taken to the Tarkwa police station.

Insp Essien stated that during investigation, it was discovered that the Redmi mobile phone, intended for swapping, had a screen saver image of a young boy wearing a school uniform.

The prosecution said the convict claimed he bought the Redmi mobile phone from an unidentified person at the Tarkwa Railway Station for GH¢300.00

and didn’t know the boy on the screen saver.

Insp Essien said further investigation showed that the Whatsup App on the Redmi phone was active until Novem­ber 30, 2024, and a search on the WhatsApp was linked to Nana Ama Quansah, with the MTN number 0544112617.

The court heard that when MTN number was called, the second complainant answered, explaining that on November 29, 2024, she got off at New Site and while rushing to board a vehicle to Bogoso, she realised that her Redmi phone (worth GH¢2,060. 00) with GH¢140.00 in its back cover had been sto­len from her handbag when she boarded a vehicle.

Insp Essien said Nana Ama Blay went to the Tarkwa police station, identified the Redmi mobile phone as hers, and also confirmed the screen saver pho­to as that of her two-year-old son. —GNA