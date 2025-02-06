Prof. Gyampo outlines vision for shippers …assumes office as CEO

Professor Ransford Edward Gyampo, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Shippers’ Authority (GSA), has assured stakeholders of his dedication to protecting the interests of shippers while maintaining constant engagement with shipping service providers to enhance business growth and economic development.
“The Ghana Shippers’ Authority is a key player in our nation’s economic framework. While our core mandate is to facilitate and protect the interests of shippers, we must achieve this through close collaboration with all stakeholders to build a resilient and thriving logistics sector,” he stated during a handing over ceremony held in Accra on Monday.
He further assured staff of an open-door policy, emphasising teamwork and inclusivity, stating that, “You have been here before I came. Regardless of who you are, I am willing to work with you, listen to you, and collaborate with you to ensure that the mandate of the Authority is fully achieved.”
He vowed to drive Ghana’s commercial shipping sector forward through a stakeholder-centred and collaborative approach.
Prof. Gyampo expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to lead the GSA, emphasising his participatory leadership style.
The outgoing CEO, Kwesi Baffour Sarpong, extended his best wishes to Prof. Gyampo and pledged his full support for a smooth transition.
Management and staff warmly welcomed the new CEO and affirmed their commitment to working with him to achieve the organisation’s vision.
In response, management and staff took turns to pledge their full support.
The Secretary of the GSA Union, Kojo Frimpong, highlighted the cordial relationship between staff and management, and assured the new CEO of the
team’s commitment to the success of the GSA for the mutual benefit of staff and Ghana.
“Staff and management share a strong working relationship, and we are pleased to hear that you will engage with us in
decision-making,” Frimpong remarked.
A distinguished academic and seasoned administrator, Prof. Gyampo brings over two decades of teaching and research experience to his new role.
He is a Professor of Political Science and the Founding Director of the Centre for European Studies at the University of Ghana.
He holds a PhD in Political Science from the University of Ghana and Tufts University in Boston, Massachusetts, USA.
Over the years, he has mentored thousands of students, many of whom now serve in key positions across various sectors, applying their knowledge to national development.
Prof. Gyampo has also played a pivotal role in shaping Ghana’s democratic governance.
As the Coordinator of the Political Parties Programme at the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA) for a decade, he facilitated high-level engagements with political party leaders, contributing to key national policy discussions.
His work led to proposals for constitutional reforms, the passage of the Presidential Transition Act, capacity-building initiatives for political parties, and deliberations on state funding for political organisations.
