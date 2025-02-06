Prof. Gyampo outlines vision for shippers …assumes office as CEO

Professor Ransford Edward Gyampo, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Shippers’ Authority (GSA), has assured stakeholders of his dedication to protecting the interests of shippers while maintaining con­stant engagement with shipping service providers to enhance business growth and economic development.

“The Ghana Shippers’ Authority is a key player in our nation’s economic framework. While our core mandate is to facilitate and protect the interests of shippers, we must achieve this through close collaboration with all stakeholders to build a resilient and thriving logistics sector,” he stated during a hand­ing over ceremony held in Accra on Monday.

He further assured staff of an open-door policy, emphasis­ing teamwork and inclusivity, stating that, “You have been here before I came. Regardless of who you are, I am willing to work with you, listen to you, and collabo­rate with you to ensure that the mandate of the Authority is fully achieved.”

He vowed to drive Ghana’s commercial shipping sector for­ward through a stakeholder-cen­tred and collaborative approach.

Prof. Gyampo expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to lead the GSA, emphasising his participatory leadership style.

The outgoing CEO, Kwesi Baffour Sarpong, extended his best wishes to Prof. Gyampo and pledged his full support for a smooth transition.

Management and staff warmly welcomed the new CEO and affirmed their commitment to working with him to achieve the organisation’s vision.

In response, management and staff took turns to pledge their full support.

The Secretary of the GSA Union, Kojo Frimpong, high­lighted the cordial relationship between staff and management, and assured the new CEO of the

team’s commitment to the success of the GSA for the mutual benefit of staff and Ghana.

“Staff and management share a strong working relation­ship, and we are pleased to hear that you will engage with us in

decision-making,” Frimpong remarked.

A distinguished academic and seasoned administrator, Prof. Gyampo brings over two decades of teaching and research experi­ence to his new role.

He is a Professor of Political Science and the Founding Di­rector of the Centre for Euro­pean Studies at the University of Ghana.

He holds a PhD in Political Science from the University of Ghana and Tufts University in Boston, Massachusetts, USA.

Over the years, he has men­tored thousands of students, many of whom now serve in key positions across various sectors, applying their knowledge to na­tional development.

Prof. Gyampo has also played a pivotal role in shaping Ghana’s democratic governance.

As the Coordinator of the Political Parties Programme at the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA) for a decade, he facilitated high-level engagements with polit­ical party leaders, contributing to key national policy discussions.

His work led to proposals for constitutional reforms, the pas­sage of the Presidential Transition Act, capacity-building initiatives for political parties, and delibera­tions on state funding for political organisations.

