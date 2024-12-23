PROF. JANE NAANA OPKOKU-AGYEMANG gives thanks to God VICE PRESIDENT ELECT THANKS GOD

A Thanksgiving Service was held on Sunday for incoming the country’s first female Vice President, Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang.

It was held at the Immanuel Methodist Society, of the Airport East Circuit of the Northern Accra Diocese of the Methodist Church Ghana.

In a brief remark, Prof Opoku – Agyemang expressed her sincere gratitude to God, for guiding and guarding her steps all along her journey and especially throughout the campaign periods ensuring that there was no mishap.

She also expressed her appreciation to the President Elect, John Dramani Mahama for his continued trust and belief in her as she looked forward to a more humane and principled governance.

In his sermon, the Immediate Past Bishop of the Accra Diocese, Rt. Rev. Emmanuel Borlabi Bortey said that Methodist Church Ghana was exceedingly grateful to God for enabling the Church to meticulously provide three Vice Presidents for the country since the inception of the 4th Republic, the late Nkensen Arkaah and Kwesi Amissah-Arthur as well as the current incoming Vice President.

He called on the leadership of the incoming National Democratic Congress (NDC) Government administration to let the light of Christianity show in their policies and programmes and to build a society where the vulnerable was catered for.

The Superintendent Minister of the Immanuel Methodist Society, Very Rev. Helena Opoku-Sarkodee said the Society and the Circuit were proud of the attainment of Prof. Naana Opoku-Agyemang and prayed for God’s continuous blessing for her, her family, the Church and the nation.

The Thanksgiving Service coincided with the Annual Nine Lessons and Carols of the Church led by the Immanuel Methodist Choir.

The Service was attended by family members of Prof. Naana Opoku-Agyemang, some members of the NDC including, Mr Alex Segbefia, Ms Faustina Nelson, Dr Samuel Ofosu Ampofu, Mr Eric Adjei, Victor Smith and some well-wishers.