Prof. Kpessa-Whyte rallies support for John Mahama, Linda Ocloo

A political sci­entist and Senior Research Fellow at the Institute of African Stud­ies, University of Ghana, Prof. Michael Kpes­sa-Whyte, has urged the people of Doryumu in the Shai-Osudoku Constituency to massively vote for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate John Mahama and parliamentary candi­date Linda Ocloo on December 7.

During his visit to the area last Friday, Prof. Kpessa-Whyte met with teachers and community lead­ers, emphasising the importance of voting for the NDC candidates to enable John Mahama’s transforma­tion agenda.

Prof. Kpessa-Whyte highlighted the benefits of Mahama’s 24-hour economy, aimed at boosting busi­ness development, growth, and job creation through investments in agriculture, manufacturing, and the creative economy.

He urged voters to adopt straight-ticket voting, warning that “skit-and-blouse” voting under­mines progress.

“A vote for NDC is a vote to unlock the development potential of Shai-Osudoku,” Prof. Kpes­sa-Whyte emphasised, stressing the party’s commitment to empower­ing local communities.

Linda Ocloo joined Prof. Kpes­sa-Whyte in Doryumu, climaxing the community engagement event. The joint appearance reinforced the NDC’s unity and determination to win the upcoming elections.

The NDC’s campaign focuses on “Building the Ghana we want together,” with unity, hard work, and commitment as core princi­ples.

Prof. Kpessa-Whyte said his visit demonstrated the party’s dedication to engaging with grass­root supporters and promoting its vision for a better Ghana.

BY TIMES REPORTER