Protests erupt in Israel after Netanyahu fires defence minister
Protests have erupted in Israel after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu fired the country’s Defence Minister Yoav Gallant.
Netanyahu said a “crisis of trust” between the two leaders led to his decision, adding that his trust in Gallant had “eroded” in recent months and Foreign Minister Israel Katz would step in to replace him.
Gallant said his removal was due to disagreement on three issues, including his belief that it is possible to get the remaining hostages back from Gaza if Israel makes “painful concessions” which it “can bear”.
Many protesters on the streets were calling for Netanyahu to resign, and demanding the new defence minister prioritise a hostage deal.
Netanyahu and Gallant have long had a divisive working relationship. During the past year, there have been reports of shouting matches between the two men over Israel’s war strategy.
The former defence minister has also been unhappy at plans to continue to allow Israel’s Ultra Orthodox citizens to be exempt from serving in the military.
Months before the start of the war in Gaza in October 2023, Netanyahu had fired Gallant over political differences, before reinstating him following major public outcry.
But on Tuesday Netanyahu said: “In the midst of a war, more than ever, full trust is required between the prime minister and the minister of defence”.
He said although there had been trust and “fruitful work” in the first months of the war, “during the last months this trust cracked”.
Netanyahu added that “significant gaps were discovered between me and Gallant in the management of the campaign”.
These were “accompanied by statements and actions that contradict the decisions of the government,” he added.
Following the news, Gallant posted on social media that the “security of the state of Israel was and will always remain the mission of my life”.
He later released a full statement on Tuesday night saying his removal from office had been “the result of disagreement on three issues”.
He believed there should be no exceptions for military service, that a national inquiry was needed to learn lessons, and the hostages should be brought back as soon as possible.
In reference to the hostages, he said: “I determine that it is possible to achieve this goal. It requires painful concessions, which the state of Israel can carry and the IDF can bear.”
One of those protesting following the announcement, Yair Amit, said Netanyahu is endangering the whole country and called on the prime minister to “step down from his office and to let serious people lead Israel”.
Some protesters lit fires on the Ayalon Highway and blocked traffic in both directions, according to Israeli media.
A group representing the families of people taken hostage by Hamas in its 7 October attack also condemned Netanyahu’s dismissal of Gallant, calling it a continuation of efforts to “torpedo” a release deal.
The Hostages and Missing Families Forum called on the incoming defence minister to “express an explicit commitment to the end of the war and to carry out a comprehensive deal for the immediate return of all the abductees”.
—BBC