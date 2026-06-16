Police arrest suspect for murder of UCC student

The Ghana Police Service has arrested suspect Michael Mensah aged 39, for the murder of Innocentia Atsufui Avinu.

The suspect was arrested by the IGP’s Cyber Vetting and Enforcement Team on June 15, 2026 at the Pedu Lorry Station, Cape-Coast, following sustained intelligence-led operations.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that on June 11, 2026, at about 6:48

PM, the suspect who claims to be a teacher by profession but also works as a driver, picked the deceased from Ayensu Plaza within the University of Cape Coast (UCC) hostel enclave and took her to Hutchland Beach, where she was last seen.

According to the police, investigations continue and any further development will be duly communicated.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme