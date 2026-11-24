QUALIKEEPER Investments Ltd. has been named the winner of the 2026 Qualcomm for Good Social Impact Fund for developing an affordable artificial intelligence and Internet of Things (AIoT) platform to improve livestock management and support farmers.

The company was selected from 10 startups participating in the fourth edition of the Qualcomm Make in Africa Startup Mentorship Programme, which ended with its first in-person finale at the Africa Tech Festival in Cape Town, South Africa.

The 2026 programme supported startups from nine African countries working on artificial intelligence (AI) and edge-computing solutions to address challenges in agriculture, fish farming, electric mobility, water purification and accessibility.

Qualikeeper will receive an equity-free grant of US$75,000, together with tailored technical support, to help develop and expand its StocKeeper livestock intelligence platform.

The Qualcomm for Good Social Impact Fund supports one startup from each cohort whose innovation demonstrates strong potential to address social challenges. The grant is intended to help the selected company develop and deploy its solution, measure its impact and expand its reach.

The programme provides early-stage African technology businesses with business coaching, engineering support and guidance on intellectual property without taking equity in their companies.

During the 2026 edition, participants worked with Qualcomm technologies and Arduino development platforms, including the Arduino UNO Q.

They also received intellectual property guidance through L2Pro Africa and specialist consultations from Adams & Adams to help them protect and commercialise their innovations.

Upon completing the programme, participating startups will receive a US$5,000 stipend, as well as reimbursement of up to US$5,000 for one full utility patent application.

The Senior Vice-President and President of Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) at Qualcomm France S.A.R.L., Wassim Chourbaji, said the programme reflected the growing strength of Africa’s innovation ecosystem and the potential of its entrepreneurs.

He said access to Qualcomm technologies, Arduino development platforms, mentorship and industry support was helping entrepreneurs turn innovative ideas into scalable solutions capable of addressing real-world challenges efficiently.

Mr Chourbaji said the company was particularly pleased to support Qualikeeper through the Social Impact Fund, describing its innovation as one with considerable potential to improve lives and generate lasting social and economic benefits across the continent.

The Vice-President of Engineering at Qualcomm Incorporated, Sudeepto Roy, said the 10 startups had demonstrated how machine learning and edge technologies could be applied to address practical challenges across different industries.

He said the programme had helped the entrepreneurs advance their prototypes while deepening their understanding of intellectual property and the processes involved in moving innovations from the development stage to commercialisation.

The Deputy Director of Radiocommunications at the African Telecommunications Union (ATU), Martial Dhossa, also highlighted the importance of the programme in promoting digital inclusion and home-grown innovation.

He said the 2026 Abuja Declaration on Meaningful Connectivity for Africa reaffirmed the commitment of ATU member states to accelerating digital inclusion and ensuring that Africans could participate meaningfully in the digital economy.

Mr Dhossa said the startups demonstrated how artificial intelligence, advanced connectivity and other emerging technologies could be used to develop locally relevant solutions to challenges facing communities across Africa.

Meanwhile, the Manager of Government Affairs at Qualcomm Incorporated, Erica Ciaraldi, said Qualikeeper had been selected for its vision, ingenuity and commitment to improving animal health and the livelihoods of farmers in communities that depended on livestock.

She said the company’s approach demonstrated how African entrepreneurship and technological innovation could be combined to address pressing development challenges and create lasting value.

Ms Ciaraldi expressed the hope that the grant and technical support would help Qualikeeper expand its AIoT livestock monitoring system, reach more communities and extend its impact across Africa and beyond.

BY TIMES REPORTER

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