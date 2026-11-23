The Coalition of La Associations (COLA) has demanded immediate and fair compensation for businesses and vendors affected by the demolition exercises at Laboma Beach Resort and La Pleasure Beach, saying the operations have disrupted livelihoods and put thousands of jobs at risk.

It has also called for an independent review of the exercises, meaningful stakeholder consultations and a halt to further non emergency demolitions along the La coastline until the legal and environmental basis for such actions is clearly communicated.

A statement signed by COLA’s First Vice Chairman, Daniel M. K. Okpoti, expressed concern about the economic impact of the demolitions on affected families and businesses, following the destruction of several structures at Laboma Beach Resort on September 13, 2026, by the government’s Post Flood Mitigation Task Force as part of efforts to restore the Kpeshie Lagoon and address flooding in surrounding communities.

Another demolition exercise followed on October 2, 2026, at La Pleasure Beach and adjoining beachfront areas, affecting restaurants, bars and other businesses.

Citing figures from the Ghana Tourism Federation, COLA said 85 businesses were affected at La Pleasure Beach, putting approximately 4,000 jobs at risk, many of them held by women. It added that the figures did not capture the full extent of losses at Laboma Beach Resort.

The coalition stressed that it supported environmental protection and flood prevention but insisted that such interventions must also safeguard livelihoods.

COLA welcomed the proposed committee to assess compensation for victims at La Pleasure Beach but insisted that affected businesses at Laboma Beach Resort must also be covered.

It called for transparent assessments of destroyed structures, equipment, furniture, stock and other assets, alongside consideration of lost income. Affected persons should be allowed to present permits and other evidence of ownership or investment, while vulnerable traders should receive appropriate emergency assistance.

The coalition also demanded an independent review of the demolitions, including the notices issued, treatment of operators and involvement of state security personnel.

Regarding La Pleasure Beach, COLA cited Deputy Chief of Staff Stan Dogbe’s clarification that the exercise was not part of the government’s flood mitigation programme but was conducted under National Security supervision following a request from Labadi Beach Hotel.

It also referenced SSNIT’s explanation that it sought security intervention to protect its hotel investments from alleged encroachment and unauthorised activities.

However, COLA questioned whether adequate consultations had taken place with affected businesses, including operators who claimed to have obtained permits.

The coalition urged authorities to expedite the survey and demarcation of the Kpeshie Lagoon buffer zone adjoining Laboma Beach Resort to enable management to secure its remaining investments without encroaching on protected areas.

It further called for the resort’s involvement in proposed ecological rehabilitation and mangrove restoration initiatives.

COLA urged the La Traditional Council, La Dade Kotopon Municipal Assembly, SSNIT, affected businesses and other stakeholders to work towards a sustainable coastal development plan balancing flood prevention, tourism, employment and environmental protection.

The coalition gave the authorities seven days to respond to its concerns, warning that failure could lead to peaceful demonstrations, petitions to the Presidency and Parliament, and legal action.

BY STEPHANIE BIRIKORANG