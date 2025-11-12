Qualiplast MD Champions Packaging Innovation

The Managing Director (MD) of Qualiplast Ghana Limited, Mr Fares Akl, has underscored the importance of packaging innovation as a driver of industrial growth and sustainability, urging manufacturers to invest more in research and creative solutions to stay competitive.

Speaking at the 7th Packaging Research and Innovation Challenge (PRIC) Awards in Accra, Mr Akl said packaging plays a critical role in product development, trade, and environmental protection.

He noted that innovation in the sector was key to balancing profitability with sustainability amid rising costs, supply chain challenges, and stricter environmental regulations.

“Today’s consumers demand sustainable, convenient, and recyclable packaging, and they are willing to switch brands if we fail to deliver,” he stated.

Mr Akl described packaging innovation as “the engine that drives industrial transformation,” explaining that advancements in smart packaging and digital labelling technologies are improving traceability, safety, and consumer engagement.

He added that investing in research and innovation could create new opportunities for sustainability, job creation, and long-term economic growth.

In his closing remarks, the General Manager of ePac Flexible Packaging West Africa, Mr Victor Sosah, commended participants for their creativity and dedication, describing the challenge as a movement toward a smarter and greener packaging ecosystem.

The University for Development Studies (UDS) emerged overall winner, followed by Ho Technical University and Koforidua Technical University.

BY STEPHANIE BIRIKORANG

🔗 Follow Ghanaian Times WhatsApp Channel today. https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q

🌍 Trusted News. Real Stories. Anytime, Anywhere.

✅ Join our WhatsApp Channel now! https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q



