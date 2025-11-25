Rent Control Department Must Ensure Fairness, Enforcement, and Mutual Responsibility

The decision by the Rent Control Department in Sunyani to pursue punitive action against 38 property owners for violations of the Rent Act highlights a deeper national concern: the increasingly strained relationship between landlords and tenants in Ghana’s urban and peri-urban communities.

From astronomical rent charges to poor maintenance practices and the proliferation of unregulated rental facilities, the housing sector continues to grapple with challenges that threaten both social harmony and the well-being of citizens. These tensions are not isolated incidents; they reflect long-standing structural weaknesses in housing policy, enforcement, and civic awareness.

While landlords have a legitimate right to protect their property and earn fair returns, these rights must be exercised within the confines of the law and with respect for human dignity. The recent revelation that some landlords were operating unregistered hostels, many without meeting basic safety and sanitation standards, underscores the urgent need for stronger regulatory oversight. Such actions not only breach the Rent Act but place tenants, especially students and low-income workers, at serious risk of fire, health hazards, and exploitation.

Yet, landlords are not the only actors in this strained relationship. Many tenants, often out of desperation or lack of awareness, fail to insist on proper tenancy agreements or refuse to report abuses, enabling unhealthy practices to persist. Others deliberately renege on their responsibilities, defaulting on rent, causing damage to property, or refusing to vacate premises after lawful notice. These behaviours deepen mistrust, escalate disputes, and fuel social tension between both parties.

A functional rental system requires fairness and balance. That balance is severely undermined when rent prices continue to soar beyond the reach of ordinary workers. The persistent practice of demanding two or more years’ rent in advance, despite its clear contravention of the Rent Act, places disproportionate financial burdens on low- and middle-income earners. For many families, this upfront payment is equivalent to several months’ wages, forcing them into debt or substandard accommodation.

Equally concerning is the widespread neglect of maintenance responsibilities among many property owners. Tenants are often compelled to live in buildings with faulty electrical systems, leaking roofs, cracked walls, inadequate ventilation, and unsafe sanitation facilities; conditions that clearly contravene Ghana’s building codes and undermine public health. A landlord who collects rent but fails to make necessary repairs not only breaches the law but disregards the basic dignity and safety of tenants.

In this environment, the Rent Control Department’s renewed efforts to strengthen enforcement and the anticipated establishment of specialised rent courts are welcome developments. These measures, if effectively resourced, can help expedite cases, reduce corruption, and restore confidence in the system.

However, the law alone cannot resolve the tensions. Both landlords and tenants must appreciate that harmony is possible only when mutual respect prevails. Tenants must be educated and empowered to assert their rights without fear of eviction or intimidation. Landlords, on the other hand, must be encouraged and compelled, when necessary, to comply fully with their legal obligations, maintain safe facilities, and refrain from exploitative practices.

The Ghanaian Times urges government, traditional authorities, local assemblies, and civil society organisations to intensify public education on rent laws, strengthen enforcement mechanisms, and expand support systems for dispute resolution. A transparent, fair, and accountable rental market is not only a legal obligation but a social necessity for building cohesive communities and promoting national development.

🔗 Follow Ghanaian Times WhatsApp Channel today. https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q

🌍 Trusted News. Real Stories. Anytime, Anywhere.

✅ Join our WhatsApp Channel now! https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q