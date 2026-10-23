Rice rescues Arsenal at Bayern

DECLAN Rice rescued Arsenal with a late equaliser in an electric 2-2 Champions League draw at Bayern Munich on Wednesday.

Arsenal’s evening in Germany began ominously when Bukayo Saka limped out of the contest in the 10th minute, clutching his knee after falling while attempting a pass.

Fifteen minutes later, however, Eberechi Eze raced on to Martin Odegaard’s long ball and fired an angled shot past Manuel Neuer. Initially flagged offside, the goal was awarded following a VAR review.

Bayern replied in the 35th minute when Harry Kane released Alphonso Davies down the left with a through ball from halfway, the Canadian breaking clear before beating David Raya with a composed right-footed finish.

Kane put the hosts ahead from the penalty spot in the 61st minute after his shot struck Jurrien Timber’s raised hand, blasting his 58th Champions League goal into the roof of the net.

But Rice had the final say eight minutes from time, exchanging passes with Viktor Gyökeres inside the box before slotting past Neuer. — Reuters

RESULTS

Como 4-1 Manchester United

Lille 2-4 Galatasaray SK

Real Madrid 4-1 RB Leipzig

Inter 1-0 Shakhtar Donetsk

Real Betis 1-0 Feyenoord

Sporting CP 2-3 LASK

Aston Villa 3-1 Viking Stavanger

Club Brugge 3-0 Lens

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