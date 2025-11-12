Ronor Motors Refutes CHRAJ Overpayment Allegations in GRA Vehicle Contract

Ronor Motors Ghana Limited has denied claims by the Commission for Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) that it was overpaid $826,551 in a contract to supply vehicles to the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA).

The company stated that CHRAJ arrived at its conclusion by incorrectly including different sales in the vehicle prices quoted by Ronor Motors and two other suppliers. Ronor Motors emphasised that it complied with all statutory regulations and followed due process before the contract was awarded.

“The prices quoted by Ronor Motors were verified by the Public Procurement Authority (PPA) without any misrepresentation or acts of fraud,” the company noted. It expressed surprise that CHRAJ would question the contract sum without acknowledging the PPA’s approval, the legally mandated authority for public procurement.

Ronor Motors highlighted its track record as a reliable, law-abiding Ghanaian company, having delivered thousands of vehicles to government institutions and Members of Parliament without issue.

The company’s lawyers confirmed that legal action will be taken at the High Court to challenge CHRAJ’s findings and defend the company’s reputation.

BY LAWRENCE VOMAFA-AKPALU

