Russia, Ukraine trade missile and drone strikes

Russia and Ukraine have traded air strikes, after a week of intensifying rhet­oric in which Russia tested a new missile on Ukraine.

Russia has made close to 1,500 strikes on Ukraine since Sunday evening on about half of the country’s regions causing dozens of injuries, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

Meanwhile Ukraine’s military said it had struck a key oil depot south of Moscow, and targets in the Bryansk and Kursk border regions.

Russia’s use of the Oreshnik intermediate-range ballistic mis­sile on the Ukrainian city of Dni­pro capped a week of escalation in the war that also saw Ukraine fire US and British missiles into Russia for the first time.

US President Joe Biden is reported to have given Ukraine permission to use longer-range Atacms missiles against targets inside Russia as a response to Moscow’s use of North Korean troops.

Kharkiv Governor Oleh Syn­ehubov said that 23 people had been injured in a missile strike on the city of Kharkiv, where a rescue operation was currently under way. —BBC