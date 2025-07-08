Sagnarigu MP named Northern Regional MP of the year

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Sagnarigu Con­stituency in the Northern Region, Mr Atta Issah, at the weekend receive the prestigious People’s Member of Parliament Award at the Northern Excellence Awards

The awards was organised by the Celebrities Charity Develop­ment Foundation in partnership with MyNorthToday and Neesim TV, all base in Tamale, the region­al capital of the Northern Region.

This was in recognition of the young MP exceptional service, people-centred leadership, and unwavering dedication to the socio-economic development of the Sagnarigu Constituency and Northern Ghana.

The honour also includes his commitment to inclusive gov­ernance, youth empowerment, education, and infrastructure has touched lives at the grassroots and reinforced the trust of his constit­uents in their vision and values.

The award also underscore the active engagement of Mr Issah effective representation and community presence as he earned the admiration of not just his constituents but the other people across the party he serves.

Mr Atta Issah after receiving the award mentioned that the recogni­tion was not just for him but also to the people he served.

“Your trust, your voices, and your resilience inspire me every day to lead with integrity and purpose,” he stated.

He said he was happy that the organisers recognised the work he was doing for the constituency.

Additionally, the Member of Parliament expressed gratitude to the organisers for the honour, as well as to his family and team who have supported him throughout this journey.

This award, he noted, served as a reminder for him to work harder, listen more attentively, and advocate for further development, unity, and accountability for the constituents of Sagnarigu.

Mr Abdul-Latif Alhassan, the Executive Director of the Celebrities Charity Development Foundation and organiser of the Northern Excellence Awards, said the event was not solely intended to celebrate individual achieve­ments but to reinforce a collective commitment that development is not merely a distant aspiration but a shared responsibility.

FROM YAHAYA NUHU NADAA, TAMALE