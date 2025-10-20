Sakumono District Police arrest three over shooting and trespassing at Celebrity Golf Club

The Sakumono District Police Command has arrested three men for their alleged involvement in a shooting and trespassing incident at the Celebrity Golf Club area in Sakumono on October 18, 2025.

The suspects Abubakar Mohammed, aged 28, Eric Asare, aged 23, and Felix Darko, aged 48 allegedly posed as National Security operatives and stormed a construction site belonging to one of the executives of the club.

According to the police, the men unlawfully discharged firearms at the site, causing damage to parts of the property.

The police indicated that preliminary investigations show the incident is connected to an ongoing land dispute involving some members of the Nungua Traditional Council.

They explained that all three suspects are currently in their custody, assisting with investigations.

The Accra Regional Police Command urged the public to remain calm and law-abiding, especially in land-related matters.

It assured the public that anyone found culpable would face the full rigours of the law.

By: Jacob Aggrey