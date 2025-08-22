Sekondi MP expresses worry over absence of chief in constituency

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Sekondi, Blay Nyamekye Armah, has raised concern over the absence of a paramount chief in Sekondi for more than 20 years, saying it has slowed down the constituency’s development.

He argued that the lack of a traditional leader has weakened both political and cultural influence, leaving Sekondi behind in terms of infrastructure and social progress.

Mr. Armah noted that while the Western Region contributes significantly to Ghana’s growth, resources are often directed to other regions, leaving Sekondi underdeveloped.

He stressed that the presence of a chief, combined with strong political leadership, would give the people of Sekondi a stronger voice to demand reforms and development.

The MP welcomed remarks by the President of the Western Regional House of Chiefs on the matter and said he was hopeful that good news would be announced soon.

By: Jacob Aggrey