Sekondi-Takoradi residents extol benefits of TCSPP project

Partners and beneficiaries of the Twin-Cities in Sustainable Partnership Project (TCSPP) imple­mented in the Sekondi -Takora­di metropolis of the Western Region have said the project has helped to improve their livelihoods as well as promote a climate resilient local economies.

They said the project had helped to improve their family incomes, wealth, self-sufficiency and a better employment for the future.

These testimonies were deliv­ered at a project dissemination and closure of stakeholders’ meeting of the TCSPP held in Takoradi of the Western Region, on Wednesday.

TCSPP, a three-year 3million Euro project funded by the Eu­ropean Union and implemented by the Sekondi-Takoradi Metro­politan Assembly (STMA) and its sister city in Italy, Palermo Municipality, was to promote sustainable and integrated urban development, enhance climate resilience, foster transnational cooperation, improve employ­ment and value creation from cultural heritage.

Ms Augustina Nuakor, from Kansaworodo, a beneficiary of the eco -friendly ovens module for fishmongers and processors, told The Ghanaian Times, she had “become an expert in the field and now trained others.”

Besides, she used the ovens to processes catfish which had become household product in the oil city.

“I have gained this experi­ence and today, established my business Nugreen, producing nutritious smoked catfish chunks, with the eco -friendly ahotor oven, which is very hygienic. It’s a delight. Today, I see my economy growing and there’s prospect ahead. I am proud of the TCSSP modules,” Augustina added.

The Metropolitan Chief Executive of STMA, Freder­ick F. Faidoo, stated that the project formed part of EU’s commitment to supporting the socio-economic development of Ghana, and, most importantly, the people of Sekondi-Takoradi.

“This moment signifies not just the conclusion of an initiative but the beginning of new oppor­tunities for deeper cooperation, sustainable development, and shared prosperity,” he stressed.

The project, he added, was anchored on the principles of sustainability, human rights, gender equality, and citizen participation, with a strong focus on institutional capacity building, service delivery, and socio-eco­nomic empowerment.

Mr Faidoo mentioned some of the gains as 14 social enter­prises established by the trainees in urban agriculture techniques, and climate-related enterprises, 52 existing artists recapitalised to produce artworks for exhibition at international cultural festivals which were held in Palermo, in June and September 2024, respectively.

“The TCSPP has also made significant investments in climate resilience and green livelihoods. Climate-smart policies were institutionalised, and more than 10,800 trees have been planted across schools, institutions, com­munities, and farming areas, with survival rates exceeding 80 per cent,” he elaborated.

The EU Head of Cooperation to Ghana, Silvia Severi, said the project had proven that when Ghana, Italy, and the European Union could come together, “for great things to happen.”

She noted that “With a budget of 3 million Euros, we did not only invest in projects, we invest­ed in people, in communities, and in the future of Sekondi-Takora­di; 13,304 people have benefited from the project in the twin cities.”

FROM CLEMENT ADZEI BOYE, TAKORADI