The Shincheonji Taekwondo representative team takes a commemorative photo at the 2025 Park Chung-hee Cup International Open Taekwondo Championships, held at the Sangju Indoor Gymnasium from July 18 to 21.

At the 2025 Park Chung-hee Cup International Open Taekwondo Championships, the Shincheonji Taekwondo Team achieved an impressive feat by winning 4 gold, 7 silver, and 14 bronze medals, with every team member placing.

Following their full medal sweep at the Kim Un-Yong Cup, this marks two consecutive international competitions where the entire team received awards, once again proving their skills on the global stage.



Shincheonji Taekwondo Team Proves Skill Once Again on the International Stage with Full Medal Sweep at the 2025 Park Chung-hee Cup International Open Taekwondo Championships

Shincheonji Taekwondo team athlete Bae Do-won performs a poomsae routine in the recognized poomsae individual division at the 2025 Park Chung-hee Cup, held on July 19 in Sangju.

The Shincheonji Church of Jesus, the Temple of the Tabernacle of the Testimony (Chairman Man Hee Lee), once again demonstrated its athletic excellence on the global stage as its Taekwondo representative team won medals across the board at the 2025 Park Chung-hee Cup International Open Taekwondo Championships.

The competition, hosted by the Park Chung-hee Cup Organizing Committee and co-organized by the Gyeongbuk Taekwondo Association and Sangju City Taekwondo Association, was held at the Sangju Indoor Gymnasium from July 18 to 21. It featured over 4,200 athletes from 18 countries including Korea, the United States, and France. The event included various categories such as comprehensive performance, breaking, poomsae, kicking, and sparring, offering a multidimensional evaluation of participants’ abilities.

Despite a short preparation period, 25 Shincheonji athletes participated in the recognized poomsae individual division on July 19, demonstrating outstanding skill through focused training and perseverance. Their efforts were rewarded with a remarkable achievement: 4 gold medals, 7 silver medals, and 14 bronze medals, with every team member earning a medal.

This competition also drew attention for enhancing Korea’s cultural and diplomatic presence, as the home country of Taekwondo showcased excellence in an international arena, leaving a strong impression on both domestic and international participants.

Gold medalist Lee Jun-wi shared, “Though our training time was limited, I tried to stay as focused as possible within that time. I’m grateful that the effort led to such great results.”

Head Coach Kim Deok-hoon stated, “Given the international scale of the event, many outstanding athletes from around the world competed, resulting in a high-level competition. I’m proud that our athletes performed without faltering. We plan to systematically prepare our training programs and strategies to return next year with even more athletes and improved skills.”

The Shincheonji Taekwondo Team had also achieved a full medal sweep earlier this month at the 2025 Kim Un-yong Cup International Open Taekwondo Championships held in Busan. All 12 team members placed, earning 2 golds, 4 silvers, and 5 bronzes, continuing their record of excellence in back-to-back international events.

In 2024, the team also stood out at the Mungyeong World Taekwondo Hanmadang, with 5 out of 18 participants winning medals, further proving their consistent performance in both domestic and international competitions. The team has firmly established itself as a well-managed and skilled representative group.

Beyond religious efforts, Shincheonji Church of Jesus is actively involved in nurturing talent and promoting community well-being across sports, culture, and the arts. The church plans to continue using sports as a platform for promoting healthy living and contributing positively to society.