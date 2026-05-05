Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey condemns attacks on migrants in member countries

The Secretary-General of the Commonwealth of Nations, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, has expressed concern over recent violent attacks against migrants from Commonwealth countries in some member states.

According to her, she was deeply saddened by reports of the attacks and extended sympathies to the families and loved ones of those affected.

According to her, recent incidents, especially those reported in South Africa, were worrying and could create tensions that may weaken the Commonwealth’s efforts toward resilience-building and shared prosperity among member countries.

Mrs. Botchwey said the Commonwealth was ready to work together with International Organization for Migration to provide technical assistance to member states in managing migration issues.

She explained that the partnership would also help countries build support for labour mobility, which she said was important for expanding economies and improving the lives of citizens across the Commonwealth.

The Commonwealth Secretary-General further called on citizens of all member countries to respect the law and uphold the rights of people living in their communities.

She stressed that civic responsibility was necessary for creating opportunities and improving living standards for the Commonwealth’s estimated 2.7 billion people.

By: Jacob Aggrey