Ghana’s opposition leadership becomes focus of new African democracy research

A new international whitepaper on democracy in Africa has placed Ghana’s Minority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, at the centre of a major research study on the role of opposition parties in strengthening democratic governance across the continent.

The study is being conducted by the African Chamber of Content Producers (ACCP) in partnership with the Universal Peace Federation (UPF) Ghana.

It uses Ghana’s 2025/2026 parliamentary session as a case study to examine how opposition parties can contribute to peace, development and democratic stability.

President of the ACCP, Nana Dwomoh-Doyen Benjamin, said the research forms part of a wider continental project aimed at identifying successful governance models in Africa.

He explained that the chamber is interested in promoting positive African stories and finding practical democratic systems that other countries can adopt.

Mr. Dwomoh-Doyen said political differences should not create division or hostility among leaders and citizens.

He stated that despite belonging to different political sides, people must work together in the interest of national development.

According to him, Ghana’s democratic journey and parliamentary system made the country an important case for the study.

The whitepaper, titled “A Strong and Responsible Opposition in Africa: A Ghanaian Case Study (2025/2026 Review)”, reviews the Minority Leader’s parliamentary activities, including his statements, motions and media engagements.

Researchers are also conducting public opinion surveys in Accra, Kumasi and Tamale as part of the study.

Head of ACCP’s Liberia branch, Dr. Murphy T. Jackson, said African countries should formally recognise and support the office of the Leader of the Opposition through legal structures and institutional resources.

He noted that such systems would help reduce the chances of unconstitutional changes of government on the continent.

Head of Research at ACCP Ghana, David Adofo, described Ghana’s opposition institution as one of the strongest in Africa.

He said although the current research focuses on Ghana, future studies would examine opposition institutions in other African countries.

Deputy Secretary General of UPF-Ghana, Tegha King, stressed the importance of a responsible opposition in national development.

Speaking on behalf of the Universal Peace Federation and the International Association of Parliamentarians for Peace (IAPP), he said opposition parties should not be seen as enemies of progress.

According to him, respectful debate, alternative policy ideas and cross-party dialogue are necessary for strong democratic institutions and national peace.

The research comes at a time when some African countries are experiencing political instability and military takeovers.

Despite these challenges, Ghana continues to be recognised as one of Africa’s stable democracies, having recorded several peaceful transfers of power since 1992.

The completed whitepaper will later be submitted to an international peer-reviewed journal, while the abstract has already been made available upon request.

By: Jacob Aggrey