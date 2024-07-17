Six found dead at Grand Hyatt hotel in Bangkok

At least six people have been found dead at a hotel in Thailand’s capital, Bangkok.

A spokesperson for the Thai gov­ernment said that the dead were all Vietnamese-American nationals.

Local media initially suggested there had been a shooting at the five-star Grand Hyatt Erawan Bangkok, but police dismissed these reports and said there was no evidence of a shooting.

Local media are now reporting that the victims may have been poi­soned, however this has not been confirmed.

Thailand’s Prime Minister, Srettha Thavisin, has ordered an investi­gation into the deaths, saying he does not want the case to affect the country’s image or have an impact on tourism. —BBC