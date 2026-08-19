Six injured as Toyota Corolla plunges into Birim river

Six people sustained injuries on Tuesday morning after a Toyota Corolla veered off the Accra-Kumasi Highway and plunged into the Birim River at Biremso, near Anyinasin Junction.

The incident occurred around 9:00am. According to the Bunso Fire Station of the Ghana National Fire Service, a distress call was received .

A duty crew led by ADO II Dacosta Amankwah was dispatched to the scene.

An eyewitness told the GNFS that he heard a loud crash and rushed to the scene, where he found a black Toyota Corolla with registration number GR 1425-18 submerged in the Birim River.

Before firefighters arrived, members of the public had already rescued the occupants from the vehicle and transported them to the Hawa Saviour Memorial Hospital for treatment.

The GNFS confirmed that all six occupants were males and all survived with various degrees of injuries. No fatalities were recorded.

The vehicle was completely damaged. Some personal belongings were also recovered from the car.

The cause of the accident is currently under investigation.

The GNFS has urged motorists to exercise caution on the Accra-Kumasi Highway.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme