Speaker Bagbin elected chairperson of inter-parliamentary union Africa group

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, has been unanimously elected as the Chairperson of the Africa Geopolitical Group of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU).

The election took place on October 19, 2025, during the ongoing 151st IPU Assembly in Geneva, Switzerland. His victory places Ghana at the center of continental and global parliamentary diplomacy.

With this new role, Speaker Bagbin will coordinate and harmonize Africa’s collective positions on major IPU decisions and policies.

He will also serve as the continent’s chief representative on key issues such as governance, peace, security, and sustainable development.

Speaker Bagbin currently serves as the President of the Conference of Speakers and Presidents of African Legislatures (COSPAL) and is the immediate past Chairman of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) International.

In his remarks after the election, he thanked African delegations for their confidence and unity, particularly commending Nigeria for seconding his nomination and Senegal for withdrawing its candidate in the spirit of cooperation.

He pledged to strengthen collaboration among African parliaments and promote transparency, democratic governance, and sustainable development through stronger legislative institutions.

He succeeds Ms. Angela Thokozile Didiza, Speaker of South Africa’s National Assembly, who served with distinction.

The Africa Geopolitical Group, formed in the early 1950s, serves as a continental branch of the IPU, ensuring fair representation of African countries in the Union’s committees and decision-making bodies.

It also coordinates Africa’s common positions on major parliamentary issues discussed at IPU assemblies.

